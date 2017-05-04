WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Main Event is your kids' best bet for fun on Oaks and Derby Day

Drop the kids off for a day of fun at Main Event in J-Town before heading down to the track.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:45 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

Drop the kids off for a day of fun at Main Event in J-Town before heading down to the track. Special camps run twice daily on Oaks and Derby 2017. You can get more information at MainEvent.com or by calling (502) 240-5555.


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories