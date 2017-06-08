Magician Patrick Miller draws us in for one enchanted event

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Patrick Miller is a local illusionist who comes by the GDL studio to show off a magic trick we’d never seen before. See him and nationally known magicians on stage at The Magic and the Wonder show Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall. It starts at 5:00 PM, and ticket sales benefit Kosair Charities and The Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies. For details are at KentuckyCenter.org or call 502-584-7777.

© 2017 ABC News