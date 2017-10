Two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling brings the sounds of the Man Men era back to life with his violinist group, the Mads Men. You can see them perform at The Ogle Center at IU Southeast on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. You can get them by calling (812) 941 – 2525 or going to OgleCenter.com.





