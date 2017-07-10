Mac King is honored as a veteran of illusion in a week of magical shows

Kentuckian Mac King was just 10 years old when he had his first paying gig as a magician at a birthday party. Fast-forward a few years and you’ll now find him headlining shows in Las Vegas. Mac King will be part of Tuesday night's "Billy Topit: Master Magician" screening and Q&A at the Kentucky Center. The Center’s Whitney Hall will also host the Stars of Magic Opening Gala on Wednesday, June 12, the World Stars of Magic on June 13, the International Magic Competition on June 14, and the Stars of Magic Grand Finale on Saturday, June 14. Details are at KentuckyCenter.org.

© 2017 ABC News