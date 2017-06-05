Louisville's Lexington Rd. is home to an ancient Egyptian princess

Legend has it that for decades, an actual Egyptian mummy was stored in various rooms at Louisville's Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, along with several other antiquities. Today’s students pass by those relics every day, and so can you, once Tony Vanetti shows you where to look. Visit Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at 2825 Lexington Road in Louisville, Kentucky.
