(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Chef Anthony Lamas of Seviche teams up with celebrated Louisville chefs Fernando Martinez of the Olé Restaurant Group and Bruce Ucán of the Mayan Café to host an exclusive benefit dinner at Seviche, on Monday, January 30, 2017 starting at 6:30 PM. The dinner benefits the global organization Partners in Health. Tickets are $225 per person and include a seven-course dinner, wine pairings, a meet-and-greet with the chefs, as well as tax and gratuity. For more details or reservations, call 502-473-8560 or go to SevicheRestaurant.com.