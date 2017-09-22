Louisville's German and Irish history is explored through architecture of its Catholic churches

Louisville is home to impressive examples of architecture representing Irish and German history and faith. Architect Steve Wiser and Sister Janet Marie Peterworth of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville join GDL to talk about the rich story behind Louisville's Catholic sanctuaries. Steve's free presentation is Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Ursuline Chapel located at 3115 Lexington Road. Find Steve’s several books about Louisville's modern homes and carriage houses WiserDesigns.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV