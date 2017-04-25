Louisville Sports Commission goes Willy Wonka with a golden ticket

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Move over, Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt: a local sports fan will hold the golden ticket to this year's Oaks and Kentucky Derby races, the Quaker State 400, their favorite college football and basketball games, and more. Karl Schmitt from the Louisville Sports Commission joins GDL to draw the winner. Follow all things athletic from the LSC at LouisvilleSports.org. They're also on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2017 ABC News