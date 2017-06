(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Louisville Slugger Museum curator Chris Meiman opens the doors to the Lego-themed baseball exhibit “Big Leagues, Little Bricks.” You can visit the exhibit daily through January, 2018 at 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Get details by calling 1-877-775-8443 or by going to SluggerMuseum.com.

