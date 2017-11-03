Conductor Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra pay tribute to the Louisville Lip with Abrams’ new work “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali,” starring Jubilant Sykes, Jecorey Arthur and Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. The 90-minute performance combines orchestral music, hip-hop, political speeches, poetry and dance. The world premiere of “The Greatest” is November 4, 2017 at the Kentucky Center. Details and tickets are online at LouisvilleOrchestra.org and KentuckyCenter.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV