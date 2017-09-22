WHAS
Close

Louisville Orchestra goes "All In" for their new CD

With the Louisville Orchestra launching into its 80th anniversary season, it's also going "All In" for the first CD release it has had in decades.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:03 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

With the Louisville Orchestra launching into its 80th anniversary season, it’s also going “All In” for the first CD release its had in decades. You can purchase the Louisville Orchestra's new CD "All In" at LouisvilleOrchestra.org or on Amazon and ITunes. Find physical copies at Guest Room Records and Revelry Boutique in Louisville, KY. The Orchestra's 80th anniversary gala is November 4, 2017 at the Kentucky Center.

                

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories