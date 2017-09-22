With the Louisville Orchestra launching into its 80th anniversary season, it’s also going “All In” for the first CD release its had in decades. You can purchase the Louisville Orchestra's new CD "All In" at LouisvilleOrchestra.org or on Amazon and ITunes. Find physical copies at Guest Room Records and Revelry Boutique in Louisville, KY. The Orchestra's 80th anniversary gala is November 4, 2017 at the Kentucky Center.

