Louisville native Johnny Edwards is a real juke box hero

Louisville native Johnny Edwards took on the role as the second lead singer of the rock band Foreigner in the early 1990’s after Lou Gramm left for a solo career. You can hear him in his hometown when he performs with his band “Bleu Phonque” at St. Anges on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 7:30 PM. Find more about the band on their Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/BleuPhonqueMusic/

