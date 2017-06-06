Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton gets his due

Musician Lionel Hampton was born in Louisville and he was the first to make the vibraphone a vital instrument of the jazz style. Several of Lionel Hampton's musicians are coming together to perform in a concert as a showcase of Lionel’s impact in music. The Lionel Hampton Concert Showcase is October 7, 2017 at the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater. The website for more information is LincolnFDN.org.
