Louisville Free Public Library helps prove how "Heroin Hurts Louisville"

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:13 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

In 2016, 285 people in Jefferson County died of a drug overdose, as those numbers have continued to quadruple over the last 10 years. The city has responded with several local initiatives, including the new "Heroin Hurts Louisville" series at the Louisville Free Public Library. The two classes scheduled are on Tuesday, June 18, 2017 at the Main Library downtown, and Saturday August 5th at the Southwest branch on Dixie Highway. Register by calling 502-574-1623.

