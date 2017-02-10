Louisville City FC takes time out to help a local college

Louisville FC (Photo: Louisville FC soccer team)

Louisville City FC coach James O'Connor joins GDL with defender Sean Reynolds and newly signed Louisville native midfielder Richard Ballard. They talk about their upcoming soccer season and their efforts helping Campbellsville University after a fire in the school’s soccer facility. The regular season opener for Louisville City FC is set for March 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM against St. Louis. You can get tickets and gear and find out more about the team at LouisvilleCityFC.com.

