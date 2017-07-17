Louisville burger lovers get to freak for a week

You're encouraged to "get your beef on" during 502 Burger Week, where gourmet restaurants around Louisville are offering delicious burgers for only $5. 502 Burger Week is July 24 through 30, 2017. The special "Burger Week Passport Release Celebration" is Thursday, July 20th from 5:30 until 8:00 PM at Goodwood Brewing in Louisville, KY. You can find the full list of official five-dollar burgers and details at 502BurgerWeek.com.

