For more than 90 years, poppies have been a symbol of World War One, since the poem "In Flanders Fields" described the poppies that bloomed in Northern France after battles churned up the dormant seeds. To mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into WW1, handmade poppies will be featured at Louisville Slugger Field. For details, go to KYPoppyProject.com and Veterans.KY.gov.
