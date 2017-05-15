WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Poppies bloom at Slugger Field for WWI tribute

The poppy flower holds a special meaning tied to World War One when the red flower bloomed in fields in Northern France after battles churned up the dormant seeds. The poppies will be seen around Kentucky for the next few months, including at Slugger Fiel

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:07 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

For more than 90 years, poppies have been a symbol of World War One, since the poem "In Flanders Fields" described the poppies that bloomed in Northern France after battles churned up the dormant seeds. To mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into WW1, handmade poppies will be featured at Louisville Slugger Field. For details, go to KYPoppyProject.com and Veterans.KY.gov.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories