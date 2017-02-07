Louisville Bats duke it out with the Reds and have an Ali tribute on deck

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Bats manager Delino DeShields and Greg Galiette join GDL to talk about the upcoming season and their exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds leading up to Opening Day. The Bats will play the Reds March 31, 2017, with opening night taking place April 6th against Columbus. Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night is June 3rd. You can get tickets and find more information about upcoming events at BatsBaseball.com.

