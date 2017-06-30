WHAS
Louisville author's book on Elvis Presley's manager gets movie treatment

Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's iron-handed manager, will become the star now when his story is transformed into movie. Louisville author Alanna Nash is helping to co-write the screenplay, which will be based on her original biography on Tom Parker fr

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:58 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

Elvis Presley's iron-handed manager Colonel Tom Parker will be the subject of a new movie “The Colonel,” based on the 2003 book written by Louisville author Alanna Nash. Nash will co-write the screenplay and production is expected to begin early 2018. In the meantime, you can read Alanna Nash's book "The Colonel,” as well as her three other books about Elvis. She’s also authored books about Dolly Parton and Jessica Savitch.

