Louisville author's book on Elvis Presley's manager gets movie treatment

Elvis Presley's iron-handed manager Colonel Tom Parker will be the subject of a new movie “The Colonel,” based on the 2003 book written by Louisville author Alanna Nash. Nash will co-write the screenplay and production is expected to begin early 2018. In the meantime, you can read Alanna Nash's book "The Colonel,” as well as her three other books about Elvis. She’s also authored books about Dolly Parton and Jessica Savitch.

