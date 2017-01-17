WHAS
Lottery winner? Oil baron? How to handle your big pay day

J. Hagan Warren on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:02 PM. EST January 17, 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss a number of ways you can minimize the taxes you pay in retirement. The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement,” on 840 WHAS, for more answers to your retirement questions.

