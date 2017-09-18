Lost film from the Abbey of Gethsemani is restored to life

After almost 10 years, a rare and lost piece of film of the Abbey of Gethsemani has been full restored through Bellarmine's University Library. Director of the library, Dr. John Stemmer, gives details of the films restoration and shares how you can see it for yourself. View the DVD of the restored film in Bellarmine's library at 2001 Newburg Road in Louisville, KY. Learn more about the film at Bellarmine.edu.

