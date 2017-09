SonaBlast Records has been recording the sounds of Louisville for 15 years now. In celebration, artists like Ben Sollee, Jenna Dean, and Quiet Hollers will perform at NuLu Fest on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM on East Market Street. You can find more about Quiet Hollers at QuietHollers.com or on Facebook and Twitter @QuietHollers.

