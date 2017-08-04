Local oncologist trades doctor's office for ship to help uncover the mystery of Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart, navigator Fred Noonan, and their two-engine Lockheed Electra plane disappeared over 80 years ago. Recently, Dr. Ren LaRocca, a leading oncologist in Kentucky, teamed up with anthropologists and scientists to travel to Fiji to help resolve the mysteries surrounding the pilots’ death. Dr. LaRocca will give his first talk as a part of the Bowman Field Aviation Heritage Series on September 20th. You can find details on the Chasing Amelia Facebook page here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV