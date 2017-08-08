WHAS
Close

Local musicians band together in a push for a Kentucky music museum

Louisville's music history stretches on long before My Morning Jacket was headlining festivals. To prove the point, an effort is joining up with the annual "Hippie Reunion" concert to promote a Kentucky Music Heritage museum in the city.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:08 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

Louisville's music history stretches on long before My Morning Jacket was headlining festivals. To prove the point, an effort is joining up with the annual “Hippie Reunion” concert to promote a Kentucky Music Heritage museum in the city.  The Hippie Reunion Benefit for a Kentucky Music Heritage Museum is Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 5:00 until 10:00 PM at Stevie Ray's Blues Bar on 230 East Main Street in Louisville KY. Tickets are $10.


© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories