Local craft breweries go head-to-head to help the homeless

Who would have thought that drinking beer could help end homelessness in Kentuckiana? The Coalition for the Homeless has teamed up with six different local craft beer breweries to bring you the inaugural Craft Beer Throwdown benefit event. See the throwdown go down on September 7, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Bowman Field in Louisville, KY. You can get tickets for this and more information on how you can join the 100-day challenge at LouHomeless.org.

