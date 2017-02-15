Local celebrities are ready for your order

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Imagine you’re out for dinner and jockey Pat Day, singer Olivia Henken or legendary coach Denny Crum is your server! Expect it at the Celebrity Dinner Party to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Denny Crum and Susan Sweeney Crum join GDL with details on the dinner, and to talk about their work with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Celebrity Dinner Party for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is February 25, 2017 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown at 280 West Jefferson Street in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get tickets and more information at CFF.org/Kentucky.

