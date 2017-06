(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Author Lizbeth Meredith stops by GDL to talk about her new book, which details her search around the world to bring back her kidnapped daughters. She’ll be signing her book "Pieces of Me” on June 8, 2017, at Barnes and Noble in Plainview at 6:00 PM. You can find out more about her and the book "Pieces of Me" at LAMeredith.com.

© 2017 ABC News