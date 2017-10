Author Jonathan Eig digs deep into Muhammad Ali’s life to discover new stories now detailed in his book "Ali: A Life." Join Jonathan for a reading from his book on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Louisville Main Public Library located at 301 York Street in Louisville, KY. The event is free, but you’ll have to register for a ticket at LFPL.org.

