Little Baking Hands outstretch to help the homeless

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Young baker Lili Sanders has been selling sweet treats to raise money for Kentuckiana’s homeless since she was just six years old. She and her mother Julia came on GDL to put Terry and Rachel’s baking skills to the test. Lili's next “Little Baking Hands” event is Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12121 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. You can find out more about Lili’s endeavor on the 'God's Girls' page on Facebook here.

