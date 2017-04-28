Lincoln Elementary celebrates 50 years of turning out future stars

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Teachers, students, administrators and families of Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School celebrate their golden anniversary with a special party! Join the fun on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at the school’s location at 930 East Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow the school on social media by searching "LPASLou,"' or go to their website LincolnJeffersonKYSchools.us.

