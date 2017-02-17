Lights, camera, Louisville

While more films are being made in Kentucky, more Kentuckiana actors are making their mark in Hollywood. Groups like the Kentucky Film Office are working to bring more film production to the area, as local talent agencies like Heyman Talent are helping area actors land roles in TV, commercials and movies. The Kentucky Film Office website is FilmOffice.ky.gov. Contact Heyman Talent at HeymanTalent.com.

