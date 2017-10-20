WHAS
LG&E provides safe, reliable energy during National Energy Awareness Month and all year long

Angie Fenton gets electric with the folks at LG&E who have helpful information on how they are helping power Louisville.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:16 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

Angie Fenton gets electric with the folks at LG&E who have helpful information on how they powering Louisville. Find more helpful energy saving tips and information at LGE-KU.com



© 2017 WHAS-TV


