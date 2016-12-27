WHAS
Close

Let Macro Man handle healthy meal preparation for you

Macro Man Meals on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:25 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Enlist Macro Man’s help by finding them at the LAC at 9451 Westport Road, Louisville, KY, online at MacroManMeals.com, or by calling 502-855-0945.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories