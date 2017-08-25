Who wants to put off all the fun till the weekend? Crescent Hill Radio doesn’t. On Tuesday nights, DJs from Crescent Hill Radio will host "Live from Gerstle’s," where live music starts at 8:00 PM at Gerstle's Place with a new band every week. CJ Cumberland from Crescent Hill Radio joins GDL with the band Big Steel Train to give a taste of the sounds you can hear live over the radio or in person. Hear Big Steel Train again when "Live from Gerstle’s" October 17, 2017. You can also catch them September 1st at the County Line Bar in Hillview, KY, and September 8 at the Lanesville Heritage Festival.





