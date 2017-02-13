WHAS
Lebanese police officers come to Louisville for special training

UofL Today on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:05 PM. EST February 13, 2017

Brad Knoop tells us about the 30 police commanders from Lebanon who were in Louisville recently to receive leadership and management training. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

