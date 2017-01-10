Leave The Fat Lamb feeling fat and happy

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Fat Lamb is the first solo restaurant for well-seasoned Louisville chef Dallas McGarity. He joined GDL to prepare the restaurant’s signature sea scallops. The Fat Lamb is at the corner of Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. The Fat Lamb is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday for brunch. Find more at FatLambLouisville.com.