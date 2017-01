(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Anita Riggs began painting and hiding colorful rocks around Larue County to put a smile on the faces of the people who found them. She joins GDL with advice on painting rocks and hiding them for others to find. You can find Larue County Rocks on their Facebook page, where you are encouraged to join the joy and share if you find any rocks.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved