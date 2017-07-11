Lance Burton and Mac King bring big-time magic to Louisville

Big-time Las Vegas magicians Lance Burton and Mac King are in town for an international convention of magicians, and stop by the studio to talk to Tony Vanetti. Lance Burton's film "Billy Topit: Master Magician" will be screened at the Kentucky Center on Wednesday July, 12, 2017. It’s the first of five magical events at Kentucky Center that are open to the public. Details and tickets are at KentuckyCenter.org.

