WHAS
Close

Kira Reed Lorsch shows guys how to "Score" the woman of their dreams

LA actress Kira Reed Lorsch returns to Louisville with a new book on "How to Win the Girl of Your Dreams."

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:28 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

L.A. actress Kira Reed Lorsch returns to Louisville with a new book on how to win the girl of your dreams. Find copies of her book, “Score”, and find out more about her connection to Louisville on KiraReedLorsch.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories