Angie Fenton is training on the ice with the instructors who teach the next generation of ice hockey stars at Iceland. Iceland Sports Complex is located at 1701 UPS Drive in Louisville, KY. The Learn To Play Program begins there on October 8, 2017 at 4:00 PM. You can find more information on the program and register at LouisvilleIceCardinals.com.

