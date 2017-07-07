Kids can team up with Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch on the gridiron

Two-time Super Bowl champ Deion Branch is back on the field for the summer, this time showing little all-stars the ropes on how to play like a pro. Deion’s annual "Skills and Drills Football Camp" is Saturday July 7, 2017 at Baptist Health Performance in Louisville Kentucky. Registration is at 8:00 AM and cost $50, with the camp running from 9:00 – 12:00 PM. You can learn more at DeionBranchFoundation.org.

