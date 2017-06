(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Rachel and Terry get schooled on a makeshift basketball court by Robbie Valentine ahead of his summer camps for kids. Robbie’s 2017 summer basketball camp has sessions from June 5 – 8, 12 – 15, and July 24 - 27. Full and half day sessions are available. You can get more information and sign up your kids at KFCYumCenter.com.

