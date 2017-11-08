WHAS
Kentucky's own Miss America sings to honor veterans

Former Miss America Heather French Henry sings "God Bless the USA"

WHAS 2:58 PM. EST November 08, 2017

The daughter of a Vietnam veteran, Maysville, Kentucky native Heather French Henry has focused her attention on veterans since before she won the Miss America pageant in 2000. Now the deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, she is state’s most visible advocate for all veterans. She sang on Great Day Live to commemorate Veterans Day. Learn more at Veterans.KY.gov

