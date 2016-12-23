WHAS
Kentucky's own J.D. Shelburne brings it home for the holidays

JD Shelburne on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:00 PM. EST December 23, 2016

See J.D. Shelburne perform on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2016, at the Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. For tickets and reservations, call 812-923-9280. JD's own website is JDShelburne.com.

 


