WHAS
Close

Kentucky Speedway's Grand Marshal Car leads the way for the Quaker State 400

The Quaker State 400 returns to Kentucky Speedway with what's been called the "most difficult turn in NASCAR." Kentucky Speedway president Mark Simendinger gives GDL a preview of the race when he pulls up to the studio with the official grand marshal car.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:39 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

The Quaker State 400 returns to Kentucky Speedway with what's been called the "most difficult turn in NASCAR." Kentucky Speedway president Mark Simendinger gives GDL a preview of the race when he pulls up to the studio with the official grand marshal car. There are three NASCAR events at Kentucky Speedway from July 6 – 8, with the Quaker State 400 on July 8th. For more information or tickets go to KentuckySpeedway.com.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories