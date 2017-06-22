Kentucky Speedway's Grand Marshal Car leads the way for the Quaker State 400

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Quaker State 400 returns to Kentucky Speedway with what's been called the "most difficult turn in NASCAR." Kentucky Speedway president Mark Simendinger gives GDL a preview of the race when he pulls up to the studio with the official grand marshal car. There are three NASCAR events at Kentucky Speedway from July 6 – 8, with the Quaker State 400 on July 8th. For more information or tickets go to KentuckySpeedway.com.

