Kelsey Starks gives us a behind the scene look of the production that will kick off the show season at the Kentucky Opera. See “Ariadne Auf Naxos” Friday September 15, 2017 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, September 17th at 2:00 PM at the Brown Theatre. Details and tickets are available at KYOpera.org or by calling 502-584-7777. On September 11th, only, you can buy one ticket to the show and get a second one for free! Click the link here and use the promo code “1DAYSALE” to take advantage of the offer.

© 2017 WHAS-TV