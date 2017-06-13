Kentucky Kingdom extends 2017 season passes again!

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kentucky Kingdom is open all summer with roller coasters to ride, lazy rivers to relax on, and sweet treats to munch on. Ed Hart comes into the GDL studio to give us a rundown on the summer deals happening there. Purchase a summer pass for just $59.95 before Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at midnight. Head to KentuckyKingdom.com to purchase passes and to find more details on all the fun at the park.

© 2017 ABC News