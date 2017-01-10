Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses are ready for spring (and their close-up)

2017's KDF princesses Natalie Brown, Sidney Cobb, Kailee Barnes, Daphne Woolridge and Taylor Marchelle Young are busy preparing for nearly 70 events they’ll attend in the weeks before the Kentucky Derby. See them at Festival Unveiled March 2, 2017 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Details for all of the Kentucky Derby Festival events can be found at KDF.org.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kentucky Republicans pass 7 bills in one day
-
Kentucky students in Fort Lauderdale airport during attack
-
Weather forecast
-
Remembering Amzie Smith
-
Airport shooting local reactions
-
Man arrested in rescare facility death
-
Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
-
Tolled bridges see 81K daily crossings
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
More Stories
-
Movie props passed off as real money in Meade Co.Jan 10, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
-
Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions on 1986 allegations of…Jan 10, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
-
Obama's farewell speech: Here's what to expectJan 10, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs