Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses are ready for spring (and their close-up)

KDF Princesses on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:21 PM. EST January 10, 2017

2017's KDF princesses Natalie Brown, Sidney Cobb, Kailee Barnes, Daphne Woolridge and Taylor Marchelle Young are busy preparing for nearly 70 events they’ll attend in the weeks before the Kentucky Derby. See them at Festival Unveiled March 2, 2017 at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. Details for all of the Kentucky Derby Festival events can be found at KDF.org.


