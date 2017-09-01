Back in 2007, the U.S. Senate declared that September will be "National Bourbon Heritage Month" in honor of America's "Native Spirit". Celebrate occasion the right way in the bourbon capital of the world for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is September 11 – 17, 2017 in Bardstown, KY. You can get tickets and more information at KYBourbonFestival.com and on social media.

© 2017 WHAS-TV