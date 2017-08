Thousands have been stranded and displaced after Hurricane Harvey flooded and destroyed the areas in and around Houston, Texas. Now, Kentuckiana answers the call to action. You can lend a hand with WHAS 11’s phone bank to support the Red Cross efforts on Thursday, August 29, 2017 from 4:00 until 6:30 PM. You can also pledge to help on RedCross.org.

